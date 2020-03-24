2020 Olympic Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter. Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified. Dick Pound, IOC,...
