2020 Olympic Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

Hindu Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Games, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, are likely to be held in the summer of 2021
News video: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic 01:03

 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter. Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified. Dick Pound, IOC,...

PizzaMoonPhoto

Andu RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 4 seconds ago

GolfDigestME

Golf Digest ME Less than a day after the International Olympic Committee announced it was giving itself a four-week window to deci… https://t.co/rybDuinRQ5 8 seconds ago

mrcllvnee

kapal RT @Reuters: The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, I… 2 minutes ago

ThibautGruner

Thibaut Gruner RT @StatistaCharts: #IOC chairperson Dick Pound announced that the #2020Olympics will be postponed until at least next year due to #COVID19… 2 minutes ago

DrDaveOBrien

Dave O'Brien RT @BBCSport: "The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus" says IOC member Dick Pound. Latest: https://t.… 3 minutes ago

Spyparent

Sedgrid Lewis HuffPostParents: BREAKING: A member of the International Olympic Committee says the 2020 Tokyo games will be postpo… https://t.co/ixGqYk6o6C 4 minutes ago

vinayverma1604

Vinay Verma The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed because if the continues rise of coronavirus. 4 minutes ago

