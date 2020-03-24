Government revenues plummet as crude prices sink and private sector cuts jobs

You Might Like

Tweets about this Siphokazi Mngxunyeni RT @ftenergy: Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war https://t.co/qMZ2kBDsZ2 7 seconds ago jolanta blach RT @FT: Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war https://t.co/5qvQu0cnrO 10 minutes ago Chochilino Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war https://t.co/b3fj7dm9o3 https://t.co/wqB6btBacv 20 minutes ago MasterMetals Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war Government revenues plummet as crude prices sink and private… https://t.co/xZjYnN8cW9 2 hours ago Oceanside Hotels Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war https://t.co/wZ89okF2RT 2 hours ago Turki Alangari RT @FinancialTimes: Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war https://t.co/gp6bVA9SFs 3 hours ago MJS Markets (MJSM) Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war Government revenues plummet as crude prices sink and private… https://t.co/t5VTzSodbt 4 hours ago Finanz.dk Gulf economies rocked by coronavirus and oil price war - https://t.co/KijS18Y5JS https://t.co/tBhu4C2QqL 4 hours ago