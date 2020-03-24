Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after U.S. joins calls for postponement

U.S. Olympic organizers joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Olympic Committee, according to member Dick Pound, has decided to delay the event, likely for a year. 👓 View full article



23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Shinzo Abe: Delay an option if Olympics can't be held fully 00:26 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "unavoidable" following the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally.