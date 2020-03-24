Global  

Trump delays Real ID deadline amid coronavirus crisis

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Monday that he is pushing back the deadline for when Americans will be required to have the new Real ID credential to board domestic flights. At a White House briefing, Trump said he is postponing the Oct. 1 deadline, citing the coronavirus crisis and concerns of crowding at state departments of […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump says US economy will 'skyrocket'

Donald Trump says US economy will 'skyrocket' 00:58

 US President Donald Trump has sought to offer reassurance by saying the country's economy will 'skyrocket' once the coronavirus crisis is over. Mr Trump announced more financial assistance packagges on Sunday.

