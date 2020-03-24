Global  

No Tokyo, so Olympian breaks Tan record to remember 'wild' 2020

The Age Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Genevieve Gregson was going to be on the plane for Tokyo until Tuesday morning. Flight cancelled she went out and broke the record for running the Tan track.
