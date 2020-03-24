Little Athletics Vic No Tokyo, so Olympian breaks Tan record to remember 'wild' 2020. 📰 https://t.co/YcmhUu15pV #LittleAthsVic https://t.co/cScZFxuT6T 1 hour ago

sjr Onya Genevieve #Hashtag https://t.co/Rz7lYzqqam 2 hours ago

MSN Australia Sport No Tokyo, so Olympian breaks record to remember 'wild' 2020 https://t.co/efQtQ7Q2A7 3 hours ago

Jarrod Kurpiel RT @heraldsunsport: She may not be going to Tokyo this year, but that hasn’t stopped Genevieve Gregson from breaking a record that has stoo… 3 hours ago

Herald Sun Sport She may not be going to Tokyo this year, but that hasn’t stopped Genevieve Gregson from breaking a record that has… https://t.co/5SsHHGMs5G 4 hours ago

Tim Richards Nice work. | No Tokyo, so Olympian breaks Tan track record to remember 'wild' 2020 https://t.co/EfDde2U0vJ 4 hours ago

Downtown Abby (Uptown Gurl) Athletes are handling this all quite well, and continuing to break records even with Tokyo off the table, and witho… https://t.co/Pj7PKPFVDX 11 hours ago