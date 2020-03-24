Global  

New Zealand's Olympic Committee, athletes support Games postponement

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic athletes support a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.
