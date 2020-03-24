Global  

Jacinda Ardern asks Scott Morrison to give Kiwis coronavirus welfare payments

SBS Tuesday, 24 March 2020
The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to provide Kiwis living in Australia welfare assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24

 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

