China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering […]
China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Pradeep Gupta RT @the_hindu: Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit #Hubei province. People who are cleared will be able to… 1 minute ago