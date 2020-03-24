Global  

China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

China lifts lockdown of Hubei province 00:40

 China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.

68pradeepgupta

Pradeep Gupta RT @the_hindu: Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit #Hubei province. People who are cleared will be able to… 1 minute ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @QuickTake: China will end the lockdown of #Wuhan on April 8. The #coronavirus restrictions in most of Hubei province will end at midni… 2 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 https://t.co/vuZBvVqB7e 7 minutes ago

lantetrain

Theresa snow RT @CTVNews: China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province https://t.co/o1OKhpmR96 https://t.co/MkYG3d6BkV 9 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean China to lift lockdown in most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, if you know what i mean 11 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money China to lift lockdown in most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province https://t.co/ukg4atTiPe 14 minutes ago

