Recoveries at 100,000; Wuhan to lift lockdown: Virus update

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
China plans to lift lockdown measures in Wuhan, the city subjected to a mass quarantine since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The easing comes as containment efforts increased elsewhere, with the UK and states from Washington to Massachusetts implementing stay-at-home policies.
