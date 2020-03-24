Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus | Congress president Sonia Gandhi bats for construction industry workers in letter to PM Modi

Coronavirus | Congress president Sonia Gandhi bats for construction industry workers in letter to PM Modi

Hindu Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
I request you to consider advising the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularly wage support, to construction workers who are in distress, she says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Uber CEO Asks Trump To Include Independent Workers In Stimulus Package

Uber CEO Asks Trump To Include Independent Workers In Stimulus Package 00:32

 Gig workers like those working for Uber are risking themselves by driving people around. According to Gizmodo, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote a letter to President Donald Trump. He asked Trump to consider projections for independent workers in any economic stimulus they may pass. Classifying...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NadeemA27061802

Nadeem Akhtar RT @ZeeNews: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction companies to… 2 minutes ago

mgurusaravanan

Gurusaravanan RT @ndtv: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sec… 5 minutes ago

Hindinewsguru

Hindi News Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction c… https://t.co/5Pk32Z8uUh 21 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction c… https://t.co/THzJwj1HkO 25 minutes ago

thepfukolie

Thepfukolie Kehie (Mayo) RT @timesofindia: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM @narendramodi on COVID-19. #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbrea… 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.