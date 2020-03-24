Coronavirus | Congress president Sonia Gandhi bats for construction industry workers in letter to PM Modi
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () I request you to consider advising the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularly wage support, to construction workers who are in distress, she says
Gig workers like those working for Uber are risking themselves by driving people around. According to Gizmodo, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote a letter to President Donald Trump. He asked Trump to consider projections for independent workers in any economic stimulus they may pass. Classifying...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nadeem Akhtar RT @ZeeNews: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction companies to… 2 minutes ago
Gurusaravanan RT @ndtv: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sec… 5 minutes ago
Hindi News Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction c… https://t.co/5Pk32Z8uUh 21 minutes ago
Zee News Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks govt to instruct construction c… https://t.co/THzJwj1HkO 25 minutes ago