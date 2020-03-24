Raving Inner City Leftie Lunatic Latte Drinker RT @ErykBagshaw: An elite team of academics quietly recruited by the federal government last week recommended an immediate, hardline and co… 17 seconds ago

Sumeyya Ilanbey RT @fergushunter: New: A team of eminent @GroupOfEight academics recruited by the federal government last week has recommended an immediate… 33 seconds ago

Ben Cubby RT @DuskaSulicich: So a specialist group of academics recommended on SUNDAY that we “go hard, go now and go smart” and shut down, including… 46 seconds ago

Duska Sulicich So a specialist group of academics recommended on SUNDAY that we “go hard, go now and go smart” and shut down, incl… https://t.co/aBSB3f3phz 2 minutes ago

🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @bencubby: National cabinet prepares to escalate Australian shutdown https://t.co/xZremppI6b via @smh 3 minutes ago

jaundiced view This is going to be more restrictive very soon then. https://t.co/aBeBiPN9RM 6 minutes ago

Lucy Turnbull AO Better late than never I guess, but so sad these experts weren’t convened in early Feb: Coronavirus Australia: Nati… https://t.co/DiLP0wUKRD 6 minutes ago