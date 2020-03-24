Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Asterix' illustrator and co-creator Albert Uderzo dies

'Asterix' illustrator and co-creator Albert Uderzo dies

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The illustrator of the world-famous Asterix comics, Albert Uderzo, has died at the age of 92, his family confirmed Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ovelarsen

Ove The illustrator of the world-famous Asterix comics, Albert Uderzo, has died at the age of 92, his family confirmed… https://t.co/iB2xD4rQ2Z 3 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica 'Asterix' illustrator and co-creator Albert Uderzo dies: The illustrator of the world-famous As… https://t.co/Ab5MOGQDVA 12 minutes ago

ayu_sh_n

Ayush RT @gulf_news: 'Asterix' co-creator and illustrator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92: family https://t.co/fy1S6oJpB7 19 minutes ago

Middle_E_Daily

MiddleEastDaily ‘Asterix’ co-creator and illustrator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92: family https://t.co/FzDFNppElQ https://t.co/u4VDUmfwcf 27 minutes ago

gulf_news

Gulf News 'Asterix' co-creator and illustrator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92: family https://t.co/fy1S6oJpB7 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.