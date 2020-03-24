Global  

Government extends tax deadlines in view of lockdown due to coronavirus

Hindu Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Last date for filing of income tax returns for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
