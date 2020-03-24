Global  

Africa’s jazz great Manu Dibango dies in France of virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved “Papy Groove” who served as an inspiration and pioneer in his art, died on Tuesday with the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced. He was 86. The saxophonist who inspired what is known as “world music” was recently hospitalized with an illness “linked […]
