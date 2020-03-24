Global  

Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92The creator of ‘The Adventures of Asterix’ comic series, Albert Uderzo, has died aged 92 at his home, his family announced. He passed from a heart attack in his sleep, after several weeks of weakness. The death was not related to...
Tweets about this

ForeverFrisian

Daniël RT @spaceshipsporn: RIP Albert Uderzo, the French comic book artist and illustrator of the Astérix series. This comic book is so legendary… 55 seconds ago

spaceshipsporn

Spaceshipsporn RIP Albert Uderzo, the French comic book artist and illustrator of the Astérix series. This comic book is so legen… https://t.co/np9X9OEZ5D 6 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics, dies aged 92 https://t.co/6CfxKkS1ck 17 minutes ago

CartoonistsInd

IIC Indian Institute of Cartoonists salutes the legendary! RIP. Asterix creator Albert Uderzo dies at 92. French comic… https://t.co/6icZKjslwB 31 minutes ago

Coffinessence

stay at home, mad RT @Beatgrrrl: Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind ‘Asterix and Obelix’ comics, dies aged 92 https://t.co/GjPT65k3sw 44 minutes ago

Beatgrrrl

Beatgrrrl 🌹 Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind ‘Asterix and Obelix’ comics, dies aged 92 https://t.co/GjPT65k3sw 56 minutes ago

followalexcam

AlexCam RIP Albert Uderzo the co-creator & artist of the legendary Asterix who has died at 92. He drew the comics from 1959… https://t.co/pKbfBUsSQU 1 hour ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92 #AsterixAndObelix #RomanEmpire… https://t.co/nW9F1OTnzu 1 hour ago

