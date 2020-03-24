Albert Uderzo, legendary artist behind 'Asterix and Obelix' comics dies aged 92 Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The creator of 'The Adventures of Asterix' comic series, Albert Uderzo, has died aged 92 at his home, his family announced. He passed from a heart attack in his sleep, after several weeks of weakness. The death was not related to...

