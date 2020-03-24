Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China to lift Hubei lockdown as new COVID-19 cases slow

China to lift Hubei lockdown as new COVID-19 cases slow

SBS Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Chinese province where the coronavirus pandemic began is relaxing its lockdown but other regions are clamping down amid a jump in new cases from overseas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: 68 million under coronavirus lockdown as Indian state of Karnataka announces stricter measures

68 million under coronavirus lockdown as Indian state of Karnataka announces stricter measures 03:00

 Authorities in Karnataka, India on Monday announced a statewide lockdown starting March 24. The lockdown, which is expected to last until the end of the month, was announced after seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total of cases to 33. The Chief Minister of Karnataka...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EustaciaLondon

🌺 RT @QuickTake: China will end the lockdown of #Wuhan on April 8. The #coronavirus restrictions in most of Hubei province will end at midni… 13 seconds ago

JasminLucci

Jasmin Lucci RT @7News: China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province https://t.co/C065cHg7Ix 23 seconds ago

CTVStephanie

Stephanie Massicotte RT @CTVNews: China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province https://t.co/Wl2DvcPCBO https://t.co/Km5Sv17fLO 1 minute ago

XenoMorph3085

HelloItsMe RT @FOX13News: China to lift two-month lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province: https://t.co/1R2DxnrIeh 2 minutes ago

ZamanAlwslEn

ZamanAlwsl China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province https://t.co/PLhsN2W9rl 2 minutes ago

i_tersalah

Isshveer singh RT @NewsBFM: China will lift the travel ban in Hubei province, after a 2 month lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Travel restrictions… 5 minutes ago

SamLitzinger

Sam Litzinger RT @AP: From AP Morning Wire: 20% of world on lockdown, Britain latest nation to join. China's virus-hit Hubei province to lift travel re… 5 minutes ago

BartJConnelly

Bart J Connelly RT @antoinetteA: Some Coronavirus headlines on this Tuesday: -all “non-essential” businesses in MA to close at noon today -tomorrow MBTA mo… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.