Too close for comfort: Belgian hairdressers seek shutdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — When the Belgian government announced last week that hairdressers would still be able to operate during the coronavirus epidemics, many in the profession were dumbfounded and furious. Fearing for their health and bereft of the same financial benefits as other businesses which have been forced to close, angry hairdressers across the country […]
