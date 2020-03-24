Global  

Bangladesh says it will release jailed former prime minister

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government will release imprisoned former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia for six months on the condition that she stays at home and does not leave the country, the law minister said Tuesday. Anisul Huq said Zia, 74, is being released on humanitarian grounds considering her age. Zia, the country’s opposition leader, […]
