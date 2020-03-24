Bangladesh says it will release jailed former prime minister
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government will release imprisoned former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia for six months on the condition that she stays at home and does not leave the country, the law minister said Tuesday. Anisul Huq said Zia, 74, is being released on humanitarian grounds considering her age. Zia, the country’s opposition leader, […]
First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford has issued his own plea to the nation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown of the UK. He asks Welsh people to stay at home, work from home if possible and to go out once a day only.
