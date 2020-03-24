Global  

Albert Uderzo, a creator of French hero Asterix, dies at 92

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Albert Uderzo, one of the two creators of the beloved comic book character Asterix, who captured the spirit of the Gauls of yore and grew a reputation worldwide, died on Tuesday. He was 92. The French press quoted family members as saying that Uderzo died of a heart attack in the Paris […]
