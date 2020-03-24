Global  

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.
News video: Shinzo Abe: Delay an option if Olympics can't be held fully

Shinzo Abe: Delay an option if Olympics can't be held fully 00:26

 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "unavoidable" following the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally.

