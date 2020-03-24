ANU Southeast Asia Liaison Office in Singapore RT @cosmicpinot: My fellow laureate @ProfPCDoherty - an expert in infection - and not known for being overly optimistic - paints a positiv… 7 seconds ago

فهد بن محمد الدخيل RT @TheDohertyInst: Laureate @ProfPCDoherty talks about our immune system and why #flattenthecurve is important in response to #COVID19 tod… 11 seconds ago

catherine o'brien So my idea of testing everybody isn't necessary? Nobel Prize winner says virus curve will flatten in 'couple of wee… https://t.co/ez4mV1uwIR 1 minute ago

Emma Lewis RT @CaribeWellness: Coronavirus Australia: Nobel Prize winner Professor Peter Doherty says Australia's curve will surge before flattening i… 3 minutes ago

llianec RT @AlisonWhitelock: Nobel Prize winner says virus curve will flatten in 'couple of weeks' https://t.co/LAtD5afCg4 via @smh 3 minutes ago

Bindi Gove ❄️ Nobel Prize winner says virus curve will flatten in 'couple of weeks' https://t.co/rJgL2TLZX2 via @smh 3 minutes ago

Lime Rick Freedom West 😷 RT @BrendanTN_: One of the R&D areas Australia has invested heavily in over the past couple decades, and is a global powerhouse in relative… 4 minutes ago