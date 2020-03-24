Global  

Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed until 2021

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), has confirmed that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed for a year after IOC president Thomas Bach agreed to a request from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
News video: Spanish Olympic Committee welcomes the possible postponement of Tokyo 2020

Spanish Olympic Committee welcomes the possible postponement of Tokyo 2020 01:15

 The president of Spain's Olympic Committee says that it is "good news" that the IOC is considering a possible postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

