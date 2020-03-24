Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese organizers

Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese organizers

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak 03:18

 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo Olympics Games may be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GloriELF

11 RT @BadmintonTalk: BREAKINGGG: IT'S OFFICIAL! The IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic… 18 seconds ago

greeenorg

greeen Tokyo 2020 to Be Rescheduled to No Later Than Summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese Organizers - https://t.co/MGpKAPxQwg 20 seconds ago

konnokaka

こんちゃん RT @olympicchannel: The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, will “be rescheduled to a dat… 29 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.