The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 11 RT @BadmintonTalk: BREAKINGGG: IT'S OFFICIAL! The IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic… 18 seconds ago greeen Tokyo 2020 to Be Rescheduled to No Later Than Summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese Organizers - https://t.co/MGpKAPxQwg 20 seconds ago こんちゃん RT @olympicchannel: The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, will “be rescheduled to a dat… 29 seconds ago