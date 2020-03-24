Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

Announcement by Japan and International Olympic Committee ends weeks of speculation

Tweets about this Petreanna. RT @BBCSport: "This is arguably the biggest decision sport has seen in peacetime." The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been p… 4 seconds ago Anny Fitriati ♥ ☮ RT @olympicchannel: The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, will “be rescheduled to a dat… 23 seconds ago 91nuno反戦・反核・反差別！ RT @hirougaya: As a Japanese citizen, I’m very very happy to hear Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed. My homeland is already full of p… 25 seconds ago LeisureOpportunities Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to 2021 @iocmedia @Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames #Olympics… https://t.co/OtPum3DN9I 30 seconds ago Ilze Nartiše RT @GracenoteGold: 🇯🇵 - Postponed or cancelled (Summer) Olympic Games 🔜 - Tokyo 2020 ❌ - London 1944 ❌ - Tokyo/Helsinki 1940 ❌ - Berlin 1… 1 minute ago Jevon K Adkins II RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 1 minute ago SydneyLouFryRidder RT @TeamUSA: BREAKING: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially been postponed and will now take place no later than sum… 1 minute ago Anju-juju RT @Nationwideradio: 100m champion Yohan Blake says he is bitterly disappointed that the Olympic Games have had to be postponed. Blake say… 1 minute ago