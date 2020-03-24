Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

FT.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Announcement by Japan and International Olympic Committee ends weeks of speculation
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Tokyo Olympic Games Officially Postponed

Tokyo Olympic Games Officially Postponed 00:24

 This marks only the fourth time in the history of the modern Olympics that the Games are being postponed

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peh_tree_yanna

Petreanna. RT @BBCSport: "This is arguably the biggest decision sport has seen in peacetime." The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been p… 4 seconds ago

annynoey

Anny Fitriati ♥ ☮ RT @olympicchannel: The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, will “be rescheduled to a dat… 23 seconds ago

tell1997

91nuno反戦・反核・反差別！ RT @hirougaya: As a Japanese citizen, I’m very very happy to hear Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed. My homeland is already full of p… 25 seconds ago

LeisureOpps

LeisureOpportunities Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to 2021 @iocmedia @Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames #Olympics… https://t.co/OtPum3DN9I 30 seconds ago

IlzeN

Ilze Nartiše RT @GracenoteGold: 🇯🇵 - Postponed or cancelled (Summer) Olympic Games 🔜 - Tokyo 2020 ❌ - London 1944 ❌ - Tokyo/Helsinki 1940 ❌ - Berlin 1… 1 minute ago

Adkins_2nd

Jevon K Adkins II RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 1 minute ago

imDonewithcorn

SydneyLouFryRidder RT @TeamUSA: BREAKING: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially been postponed and will now take place no later than sum… 1 minute ago

Andyfurato1

Anju-juju RT @Nationwideradio: 100m champion Yohan Blake says he is bitterly disappointed that the Olympic Games have had to be postponed. Blake say… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.