Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021

FT.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Announcement by Japan and International Olympic Committee ends weeks of speculation
News video: Tokyo Olympic Games Officially Postponed

Tokyo Olympic Games Officially Postponed 00:24

 This marks only the fourth time in the history of the modern Olympics that the Games are being postponed

