Scientists discover an ancient worm-like creature that's the ancestor of all animals – including us

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Scientists have discovered a fossil of our earliest ancestor: A tiny, worm-like creature that lived about 555 million years ago.
 Scientists say they’ve found the “first ancestor on the family tree that contains most familiar animals today, including humans.”

