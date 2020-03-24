University of Michigan hires new law firm in abuse inquiry

Global  

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has hired a new law firm to lead the investigation into allegations that a deceased team doctor molested hundreds of people. The school said Tuesday that WilmerHale has replaced Steptoe & Johnson, which it cut ties with two weeks ago after learning some of the firm’s […]
