Though scuttled, SXSW still goes ahead with film awards

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — South by Southwest, the sprawling Austin, Texas, conference and festival, was one of the first major gatherings canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But its organizers, eager to lend a hand to the movies that had been set to premiere at SXSW, on Tuesday went ahead with its film awards. The announcement […]
