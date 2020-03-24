Coronavirus lockdown: List of essential services, commodities available during 21-day nationwide lockdown

Anil Kumar Agarwal India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will… https://t.co/DX6IDYTiaz 1 minute ago

Sreekala Kamalanandan RT @OpIndia_com: India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continu… 2 minutes ago

ARSHAD 🇮🇳 RT @scroll_in: Maharashtra issues a list of essential services that will be excluded from the restrictions. This includes government office… 3 minutes ago

Prakash Nath Gupta India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will… https://t.co/ZYIBoSL7ri 3 minutes ago

अग्नि !! RT @vhsindia: Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open CC @Swamy39 @ja… 3 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudrati RT @boomlive_in: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a list of essential services that will be available during this 21-day lockdown… 3 minutes ago

अग्नि !! RT @UnSubtleDesi: India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will contin… 4 minutes ago