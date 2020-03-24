Global  

This is how Washington’s stay-at-home order addresses people experiencing homelessness

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The “stay-at-home” instructions that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday do not apply to people experiencing homelessness, who by definition can’t stay at home. For people with homes, Inslee has banned going out for purposes other than crucial activities such as grocery shopping, medical appointments and work deemed essential by the state, and banned outdoor […]
