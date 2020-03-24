Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australia wakes to tighter lockdowns as Japan officially postpones Olympics Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Scott Morrison bans all overseas travel, food courts, real estate auctions and inspections and says extended family gatherings must stop. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Christina Kidd RT @Tom_Winter: The news follows the update from the city's fire department, the FDNY, that two of their members are hospitalized: https://… 3 seconds ago sarahK They are doing it differently to us though. Who will emerge better off over the next four weeks? Coronavirus live u… https://t.co/XMknuE4nDn 2 minutes ago Hubert Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/NXXWSdmhCp 2 minutes ago EUBest4Us🔶#FBPE#One of the 54.4% Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/BwWZUrUgn7 3 minutes ago david ludden Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/7Am9LHpUIf #smart 6 minutes ago Kimberly RT @NBCPolitics: NEW: Sen. Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus: “We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning ... He now has… 6 minutes ago Akarnious #Coronavirus updates Government passes $83.6bn economic stimulus package; NRL suspends season states shut their bo… https://t.co/2nRbwH3HKf 9 minutes ago 💧🔥lachiemc RT @rosieslewis: .@billshortenmp has urged the Morrison government to begin “triaging” Australians waiting in long Centrelink queues and se… 9 minutes ago