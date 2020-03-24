Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australia wakes to tighter lockdowns as Japan officially postpones Olympics

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australia wakes to tighter lockdowns as Japan officially postpones Olympics

The Age Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Scott Morrison bans all overseas travel, food courts, real estate auctions and inspections and says extended family gatherings must stop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiddchrisina

Christina Kidd RT @Tom_Winter: The news follows the update from the city's fire department, the FDNY, that two of their members are hospitalized: https://… 3 seconds ago

SiburrSarah

sarahK They are doing it differently to us though. Who will emerge better off over the next four weeks? Coronavirus live u… https://t.co/XMknuE4nDn 2 minutes ago

hubert21121968

Hubert Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/NXXWSdmhCp 2 minutes ago

Best4Eu

EUBest4Us🔶#FBPE#One of the 54.4% Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/BwWZUrUgn7 3 minutes ago

LuddenX

david ludden Coronavirus news: India announces 21-day lockdown as global confirmed cases top 400,000 https://t.co/7Am9LHpUIf #smart 6 minutes ago

redbikekim

Kimberly RT @NBCPolitics: NEW: Sen. Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus: “We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning ... He now has… 6 minutes ago

Akarnious

Akarnious #Coronavirus updates Government passes $83.6bn economic stimulus package; NRL suspends season states shut their bo… https://t.co/2nRbwH3HKf 9 minutes ago

lachiemc64

💧🔥lachiemc RT @rosieslewis: .@billshortenmp has urged the Morrison government to begin “triaging” Australians waiting in long Centrelink queues and se… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.