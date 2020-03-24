Stephan Braun Chloroquine treats malaria: Will it work against coronavirus? The side effects are risky, experts... https://t.co/NXVgZq7E2g via @Yahoo 9 minutes ago

sena saintsena Chloroquine treats malaria: Will it work against coronavirus? The side effects are risky, experts say https://t.co/vi9oO6CANd 17 minutes ago

Kayla Burrows RT @KaylaBurrows2: Chloroquine treats malaria. Will it work against coronavirus? The side effects are risky, experts... https://t.co/bChvkD… 34 minutes ago

Kayla Burrows Chloroquine treats malaria. Will it work against coronavirus? The side effects are risky, experts... https://t.co/bChvkDyNHx via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago

Autumn Lacroix ♡ RT @southernfoto: People! #Chloroquinephosphate and #chloroquine are to completely different drugs!They will do completely different things… 13 hours ago

SouthernCharmer People! #Chloroquinephosphate and #chloroquine are to completely different drugs!They will do completely different… https://t.co/o2jB7eI2yo 13 hours ago

A-Ron the DJ A man is dead and his wife is in the ICU because they both ingested ‘chloroquine phosphate’, meant for fish tanks.… https://t.co/l8yzrRMeSH 14 hours ago