Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. McNally died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in […]
