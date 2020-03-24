Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Caution on use of hydroxychloroquine

Caution on use of hydroxychloroquine

Hindu Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
In the wake of reports in a section of media that hydroxychloroquine can be used to prevent coronavirus, the State government has issued an advisory c
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dreamspersecond

Alvaro Camacho RT @ABsteward: Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are associated with QT prolongation & caution is advised when considering these drugs in… 25 minutes ago

JC64240102

JC 🇺🇸 🇷🇸 @jsolomonReports So we are most contagious when we come down with dry cough, fever, and feeling weak. Time to isola… https://t.co/3qJIJVQRu6 51 minutes ago

LiberalTermites

Make hydroxychloroquine OTC RT @yunheekim22: Former Kansas governor Dr. Jeff Colyer backs the potential use of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 as other public-heal… 2 hours ago

LiberalTermites

Make hydroxychloroquine OTC RT @JC64240102: So we are most contagious when we come down with dry cough, fever, and feeling weak. Time to isolate and take Hydroxychloro… 2 hours ago

SydWalker

💧Syd Walker Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine”, said “it’s not go… https://t.co/eChCEA7lBt 2 hours ago

yunheekim22

Yun-Hee Kim Former Kansas governor Dr. Jeff Colyer backs the potential use of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 as other publ… https://t.co/Axn150f4Nk 2 hours ago

MedReuma

MedR #EnCuarantena RT @jessicaaliceday: Trial of hydroxychloroquine as #COVIDー19 prophylaxis in 2250 health care workers around Australia being undertaken at… 2 hours ago

NWtyger

MoriHiro RT @WSJPolitics: Former Kansas governor Dr. Jeff Colyer backs the potential use of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 as other public-heal… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.