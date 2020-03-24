Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright of Gay Life, Dies at 81

Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright of Gay Life, Dies at 81

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Mr. McNally, who died of coronavirus complications, introduced audiences to characters and situations that most mainstream theater had previously shunted into comic asides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LauraShamas

Laura Shamas RT @PENamerica: PEN America mourns Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who succumbed to #COVID19. We stood with McNally, our former T… 9 seconds ago

Carson_N_Fisher

Carson Fisher RT @nytimesarts: Terrence McNally, the four-time Tony Award-winning playwright whose outpouring of work for the theater dramatized and dome… 10 seconds ago

imseyebrowring

wonho holds georgia⁷s heart⁴⁴⁵₁₃⋈ ✶ ˚* ❀ RT @BroadwayWorld: Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus Related Complications at 81 https://t.co/KqxqgG… 15 seconds ago

CTrentham88

Eleni RT @MichaelPaulson: Terrence McNally, the Tony-Winning playwright whose credits include "Ragtime," "Master Class," "Kiss of the Spider Woma… 16 seconds ago

campinfoo

Campinfoo RT @Variety: Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies of Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/1eqLetL6lI 16 seconds ago

mjcraft2057

michael craft RT @GloriaMann22: Rest In Peace dear #TerrenceMcNally. America’s gifted playwright has passed from #COVID19 complications. He was 81. Terre… 18 seconds ago

Birchbark_Canoe

Birchbark Canoe RT @helenprejean: Terrence’s death breaks my heart. From my book Dead Man Walking, he fashioned a brilliant American libretto, which Jake H… 18 seconds ago

GayLibMan

ChapelierFou#TeamPelosi Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 https://t.co/YkxF8edoIx via @SFGate 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.