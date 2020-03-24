Panthers release quarterback Cam Newton

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the 31-year-old quarterback after nine seasons. The move became a mere formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton by giving him permission to seek a trade and then agreeing to a […]
 LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the future of Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. Wiley makes the case for Cam as the better prospect.

