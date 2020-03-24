Global  

Lady Gaga postpones album due to coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'all stay home'

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga announced her "incredibly tough" decision to postpone her album "Chromatica," set for release next month, due to coronavirus.
