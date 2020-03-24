Global  

Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

SBS Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the delayed Tokyo Games will be "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel".
News video: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic 01:03

 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter. Dick Pound, IOC, via 'USA Today' Pound indicated the details have yet to be solidified. Dick Pound, IOC,...

Mawaddah Alias I enjoyed Olympics especially swimming and T&F. Was looking forward for Tokyo 2020 but unfortunately, it's postpone… https://t.co/YP4YpKF8Hq 13 minutes ago

Sportstar United States head coach Gregg Popovich is committed to leading Team USA in 2021 after the Olympic Games were postp… https://t.co/Naoi35q6Yl 16 minutes ago

Sportstar Developments in sport due to #CoronavirusPandemic: - Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed - Pep Guardiola has made a €1m… https://t.co/OsLJVDs60i 18 minutes ago

Robert Moorehead RT @thedailybeast: "Japan finally has postponed the ill-conceived, infernally hot and extremely hazardous Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics schedu… 19 minutes ago

NN RT @bwfmedia: #IPC President welcomed IOC-TOCOG’s decision to postpone #Tokyo2020. “Postponing the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a result… 24 minutes ago

reinetion RT @CP24: UPDATED: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 as world fights COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/r3EajpDdwr https://t.co/JZ… 29 minutes ago

Sportstar USA athletes welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, exhaling a collective sigh of relief tinged with… https://t.co/ThgHh3MQlY 36 minutes ago

soniakhan RT @TribuneSportsPh: BREAKING: Tokyo Summer Olympics gets postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC Pr… 38 minutes ago

