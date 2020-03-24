Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the delayed Tokyo Games will be "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel".

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mawaddah Alias I enjoyed Olympics especially swimming and T&F. Was looking forward for Tokyo 2020 but unfortunately, it's postpone… https://t.co/YP4YpKF8Hq 13 minutes ago Sportstar United States head coach Gregg Popovich is committed to leading Team USA in 2021 after the Olympic Games were postp… https://t.co/Naoi35q6Yl 16 minutes ago Sportstar Developments in sport due to #CoronavirusPandemic: - Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed - Pep Guardiola has made a €1m… https://t.co/OsLJVDs60i 18 minutes ago Robert Moorehead RT @thedailybeast: "Japan finally has postponed the ill-conceived, infernally hot and extremely hazardous Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics schedu… 19 minutes ago NN RT @bwfmedia: #IPC President welcomed IOC-TOCOG’s decision to postpone #Tokyo2020. “Postponing the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a result… 24 minutes ago reinetion RT @CP24: UPDATED: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 as world fights COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/r3EajpDdwr https://t.co/JZ… 29 minutes ago Sportstar USA athletes welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, exhaling a collective sigh of relief tinged with… https://t.co/ThgHh3MQlY 36 minutes ago soniakhan RT @TribuneSportsPh: BREAKING: Tokyo Summer Olympics gets postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC Pr… 38 minutes ago