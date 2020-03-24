Global  

National parks closing to visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic as Parks Canada says 'stay home'

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Canada will close its national parks to visitors Wednesday amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the minister responsible for Parks Canada has announced.
News video: Amid COVID-19 fears, the CDC, CPW welcome Coloradans to responsibly exercise outside

Amid COVID-19 fears, the CDC, CPW welcome Coloradans to responsibly exercise outside 03:05

 Denver’s stay-at-home order begins Tuesday afternoon to help cut down on the number of novel coronavirus cases, but health officials are still encouraging Coloradans to get outside and exercise, as long as they do so in a safe and responsible manner.

