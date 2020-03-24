AP source: Panthers agree to terms with WR Robby Anderson Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move since he hasn’t taken a […] 👓 View full article

