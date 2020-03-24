Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Cacophony of coughing’: Inside NYC’s virus-besieged ERs

‘Cacophony of coughing’: Inside NYC’s virus-besieged ERs

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A “cacophony of coughing” in packed emergency rooms. Beds squeezed in wherever there is space. Overworked, sleep-deprived doctors and nurses rationed to one face mask a day and wracked by worry about a dwindling number of ventilators. Such is the reality inside New York City’s hospitals, which have become the war-zone-like […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LisaBlokland

Lisa Blokland RT @poststar: A new reality has reached emergency rooms inside New York City’s hospitals, which have become the war-zone-like epicenter of… 22 hours ago

michael88861333

michael francis ‘Cacophony of coughing’: Inside NYC’s virus-besieged ERs https://t.co/OmzBJvQWB2 https://t.co/eNgGu5fzZR 1 day ago

CIDdrWHO

PlanetUSA &#8216;Cacophony of coughing&#8217;: Inside NYC&#8217;s virus-besieged ERs https://t.co/tbxtSRXwLJ via @inquirerdotnet 2 days ago

CathyFarrow1

Cathy Farrow 'Cacophony of Coughing': Inside NYC's Virus-Besieged ERs https://t.co/dzFRF021Ml 4 days ago

TrumpRussiaTies

#TrumpRussiaGuide🍎 'Cacophony of coughing': Inside NYC's virus-besieged ERs https://t.co/lxNUq2Fpkd 5 days ago

DaleYuzuki

⚗️Dale Yuzuki 'Cacophony of coughing': Inside NYC's virus-besieged ERs https://t.co/I6eVvDVkAu 5 days ago

Maevriel

Maeve Interesting article on Medscape - 'Cacophony of Coughing': Inside NYC's Virus-Besieged ERs https://t.co/4dRvjxeFx1… https://t.co/SGPS2I0AZs 5 days ago

rnormfoto

robert norman 'Cacophony of coughing': Inside NYC's virus-besieged ERs (from @AP) https://t.co/9t87IhIsm9 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.