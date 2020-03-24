NCAA shuts down Trevor Lawrence's coronavirus relief effort Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, girlfriend Marissa Mowry had raised $2,670 for coronavirus victims before learning it would violate NCAA rules.

