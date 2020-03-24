Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NCAA shuts down Trevor Lawrence's coronavirus relief effort

NCAA shuts down Trevor Lawrence's coronavirus relief effort

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, girlfriend Marissa Mowry had raised $2,670 for coronavirus victims before learning it would violate NCAA rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GloBoySteve

Glo Boy Steven‼️ RT @ComplexSports: NCAA shuts down Clemson player Trevor Lawrence's GoFundMe to help coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/9P1uVbOOZI htt… 5 minutes ago

mackdaddydev

Devin Mack RT @barstoolsports: The NCAA Bravely Takes Charge, SHUTS DOWN Rogue GoFundMe Fundraiser Set Up By Trevor Lawrence and His Girlfriend, Who W… 21 minutes ago

RosanderCole

Cole Rosander RT @NFL_Memes: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence started a GoFundMe page to help coronavirus victims. The NCAA made him shut it down because it’… 1 hour ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 NCAA shuts down Trevor Lawrence’s coronavirus relief effort https://t.co/0kOoDvVxjJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.