Boko Haram kills dozens of soldiers in Chad, Nigeria Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state. 👓 View full article

