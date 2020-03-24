Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer announced the purchase of the venerated arena from the Madison Square Garden Company on Tuesday. Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive, […]

