Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer announced the purchase of the venerated arena from the Madison Square Garden Company on Tuesday. Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

report_combat

Cody Shupe RT @latimes: Breaking: Clippers buy Forum for $400 million, clearing way for new arena construction https://t.co/1Z7OeKY7Cf 40 seconds ago

DekuSaiz

Vincent RT @latimessports: Breaking: Clippers buy Forum for $400 million, clearing way for new arena construction https://t.co/pt5q6xJqzm 19 minutes ago

latimessports

L.A. Times Sports Breaking: Clippers buy Forum for $400 million, clearing way for new arena construction https://t.co/pt5q6xJqzm 22 minutes ago

JobHuntNews

JobHuntNews Clippers buy Forum for $400 million, clearing way for new arena construction https://t.co/500wIzhOGm 29 minutes ago

Jerryfc15

Jerry Flores Clippers owner Steve Ballmer bought the Forum in Inglewood for $400 million clearing way for new arena construction… https://t.co/kSQZUS7s6S 40 minutes ago

davidleejoy

david lee joy RT @KTLA: .@LAClippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the billionaire to build a new arena… 48 minutes ago

SimeonClub

Simeon Booster Club RT @DimeUPROXX: The Clippers bought The Forum for $400 million clearing the way for their move to Inglewood https://t.co/AbXvjkRTyx https:/… 51 minutes ago

FairfieldRaider

Sherwin harris Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing path for new arena https://t.co/7hYFBh0jWF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.