Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado caused damage Tuesday in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system rumbled through the Deep South. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service said an apparent tornado damaged several structures near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Power lines and trees were also were reported to have […]
