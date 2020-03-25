Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado caused damage Tuesday in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system rumbled through the Deep South. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service said an apparent tornado damaged several structures near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Power lines and trees were also were reported to have […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this greeen Possible Twister: Damage Reports at Mississippi-Alabama Line - https://t.co/giauBf4Oqz 3 minutes ago WJTV 12 News A suspected tornado has caused damage in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system rumbled through… https://t.co/DCGLzzwjtY 9 minutes ago WILX News 10 A possible tornado ripped through northern Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. https://t.co/m2dGfpKdpG 22 minutes ago tt3091 Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama linet3_fogkyy 43 minutes ago Star World Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line https://t.co/6rjKweIJUb 45 minutes ago