Coronavirus latest: 1.3 billion people in India on lockdown

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The entire country of India has entered a complete lockdown. People leaving New York City have been asked to self-quarantine, as the US could become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: India's Prime Minister Institutes World's Largest Lockdown for 21 Days

India's Prime Minister Institutes World's Largest Lockdown for 21 Days 00:52

 India, a country of 1.3 billion people, will begin a 21-day lockdown on March 24 at midnight.

