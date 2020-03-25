Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brazil’s Bolsonaro again says coronavirus concern overblown

Brazil’s Bolsonaro again says coronavirus concern overblown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stuck with his contention that concern about the new coronavirus is overblown, and accused Brazilian media of trying to stoke nationwide hysteria. Bolsonaro said in a nationally televised address that the media had seized on the death toll in Italy, which he is suffering so […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sao Paulo enters lockdown, without blasé Bolsonaro

Sao Paulo enters lockdown, without blasé Bolsonaro 01:42

 Brazil's most populated city entered a 15-day lockdown on Tuesday, despite President Jair Bolsonaro's blasé response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, that he describes as "a little flu." Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.