New York coronavirus cases explode; Trump calls outbreak 'great national trial' Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, as California warned it could be next to face a spike in cases. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Trump promises to roll out National Guard 02:00 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 22) said that the United States is "enduring a great national trial," with nearly one in three Americans under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He also pledged to deploy the National Guard. Libby Hogan reports.

