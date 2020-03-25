Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York coronavirus cases explode; Trump calls outbreak 'great national trial'

New York coronavirus cases explode; Trump calls outbreak 'great national trial'

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, as California warned it could be next to face a spike in cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump promises to roll out National Guard

Trump promises to roll out National Guard 02:00

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 22) said that the United States is "enduring a great national trial," with nearly one in three Americans under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He also pledged to deploy the National Guard. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.