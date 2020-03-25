Global  

New Zealand Rugby in ‘fight for survival’ amid coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says the sport is “fighting for survival” as competitions at all levels are shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Robinson told Sky Sport’s “The Breakdown” he can’t say when professional rugby might resume in New Zealand and in what form, whether it would be […]
