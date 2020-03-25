Global  

Quake off Russia’s far east islands prompts tsunami warning

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep. The Pacific […]
