MOSCOW (AP) — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep. The Pacific […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this andydingej RT @BloombergAU: Tsunami watch lifted for Hawaii after 7.5 earthquake in Pacific https://t.co/OhlCnah0ov 3 minutes ago Brayden Harper RT @MarcWeinbergWX: Just a note, the tsunami watch was CANCELED for Hawaii after large 7.5 magnitude quake east of the Kuril Islands, Russi… 5 minutes ago Marc Weinberg Just a note, the tsunami watch was CANCELED for Hawaii after large 7.5 magnitude quake east of the Kuril Islands, R… https://t.co/qCcyUpFgfR 7 minutes ago Mona taylor RT @CTVNews: Quake off Russia's far east islands prompts tsunami warning https://t.co/qcYMG8tHCg https://t.co/c8MfTCWMMY 8 minutes ago Camacho Cristhian RT @RT_com: #BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia’s Far East DETAILS: https://t.co/TP7ftYwMOV 12 minutes ago CTV News Quake off Russia's far east islands prompts tsunami warning https://t.co/qcYMG8tHCg https://t.co/c8MfTCWMMY 13 minutes ago Bloomberg Australia Tsunami watch lifted for Hawaii after 7.5 earthquake in Pacific https://t.co/OhlCnah0ov 19 minutes ago #la resistencia RT @RT_com: “I was really scared...I have never felt anything like that..." Reactions spread online after large quake hits Russia's Far Ea… 21 minutes ago